UPDATE 1-U.S. Energy Dept. releases "test" oil reserve sales details

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - Five oil companies submitted winning bids for the 5 million barrels of crude offered in the first test sale of the U.S. strategic oil reserve in more than two decades, the U.S. Department of Energy said on Monday. Phillips 66 bought the most oil from the auction, which wrapped up on Friday, successfully bidding on 2.04 million barrels of oil. The Obama administration offered up 5 million barrels of sour crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve last week. Federal officials said the auction was designed to assess the country's ability to respond to changing energy markets in case of a disruption in oil supplies. The government-owned emergency stockpile can hold up to 727 million barrels of oil in deep underground storage caverns created in salt domes under the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts. The federal government should earn nearly $500 million dollars from the sale, based on the winning bids. Royal Dutch Shell bought the second largest amount of oil from the sale, purchasing 1.22 million barrels, followed by Marathon Petroleum Corp, which bought 1.2 million barrels. Exxon Mobil bought 500,000 barrels of crude in the sale, while Mercuria Energy Trading bought 40,000 barrels. Successful bids in the auction ranged from around $95.40 a barrel to as much as $103.012 a barrel. The DOE has said it would deliver the fuel to the buyers between April 1 and May 10. It was the first test sale from the reserve since 1990. Company Unit price Volume Delivery Total ($/barrel) price ExxonMobil 98.1762 pipeline 250,000 24.544 ExxonMobil 97.1777 pipeline 250,000 24.294 Marathon Petroleum 99.57 pipeline 300,000 29.871 Marathon Petroleum 99.32 pipeline 250,000 24.830 Marathon Petroleum 99.07 pipeline 200,000 19.814 Marathon Petroleum 98.27 pipeline 250,000 24.568 Marathon Petroleum 98.97 pipeline 200,000 19.794 Mercuria Energy 95.4038 barge Trading 40,000 3.816 Phillips 66 98.75 barge 40,000 3.950 Phillips 66 103.012 pipeline 200,000 20.602 Phillips 66 99.25 barge 40,000 3.970 Phillips 66 102.162 pipeline 200,000 20.432 Phillips 66 97.602 barge 40,000 3.904 Phillips 66 102.012 pipeline 200,000 20.402 Phillips 66 98.12 barge 40,000 3.924 Phillips 66 100.612 pipeline 200,000 20.122 Phillips 66 101.012 pipeline 200,000 20.202 Phillips 66 96.952 barge 40,000 3.878 Phillips 66 99.212 pipeline 200,000 19.842 Phillips 66 100.512 pipeline 200,000 20.102 Phillips 66 95.802 barge 40,000 3.832 Phillips 66 99.01 pipeline 200,000 19.802 Phillips 66 97.512 pipeline 200,000 19.502 Shell Trading 96.932 vessel 520,000 50.404 Shell Trading 97.302 barge 100,000 9.730 Shell Trading 98.702 pipeline 300,000 29.610 Shell Trading 97.452 pipeline 300,000 29.235