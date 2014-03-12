FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says oil reserve sale separate from Russia dispute
March 12, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

White House says oil reserve sale separate from Russia dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - The White House said the Department of Energy’s sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve announced on Wednesday was an operational test and was not related to the dispute with Russia over Ukraine.

“This action is taken consistent with the requirements by law of the DOE to evaluate the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and its drawdown capacity,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Storey)

