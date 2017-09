(Reuters) - A California art dealer has pleaded guilty to selling black rhinoceros horn to an undercover government agent.

Lumsden Quan, represented by Christopher Oram, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and the Endangered Species Act and to a violation of the Lacey Act on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

