February 25, 2013 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

US CEOs push for expanded access to US energy bounty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The United States should adopt “comprehensive” policies that move the nation closer to energy self-sufficiency, including greater access to promising areas of production and a light hand in regulation, the Business Roundtable said on Monday.

Among other things, the association of CEOs of leading U.S. companies called on Congress and the Obama administration to increase access to onshore and offshore federal lands for production of oil, natural gas and coal.

The group also called for the “expeditious” approval of TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline, which would link Alberta’s oil sands to refineries and ports in Texas.

The CEOs said that federal authorities should “respect” the traditional role played by states in regulating oil and natural gas activity and added that over-regulating would risk putting some promising fracking areas off-limits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
