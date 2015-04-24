FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green groups challenge U.S. plan to kill birds to protect salmon
April 24, 2015

Green groups challenge U.S. plan to kill birds to protect salmon

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. government plan to kill thousands of aquatic birds is supposed to be aimed at protecting salmon, but environmental groups challenging the decision say it is actually aimed at preserving hydroelectric dams.

Five green groups, represented by Earthrise Law Center, filed a lawsuit on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, arguing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers violated the law when it approved a plan to shoot more than 10,000 double-crested cormorants that live around East Sand Island in Oregon.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GpYMW7

