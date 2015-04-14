Class action lawsuit seeks SeaWorld refunds over orca treatment

(Reuters) - A South Carolina woman has filed a class action lawsuit against SeaWorld, arguing the company misled visitors about its treatment of orcas at its Orlando, Florida theme park.

Joyce Kuhl, represented by Paul Rothstein, filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on Thursday accusing SeaWorld of keeping the orcas used in shows at the park in tiny chemical-filled baths and drugging the killer whales with antipsychotic medicines.

