Class action lawsuit seeks SeaWorld refunds over orca treatment
April 14, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Class action lawsuit seeks SeaWorld refunds over orca treatment

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A South Carolina woman has filed a class action lawsuit against SeaWorld, arguing the company misled visitors about its treatment of orcas at its Orlando, Florida theme park.

Joyce Kuhl, represented by Paul Rothstein, filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on Thursday accusing SeaWorld of keeping the orcas used in shows at the park in tiny chemical-filled baths and drugging the killer whales with antipsychotic medicines.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FPXqkq

