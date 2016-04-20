FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate passes energy bill to bolster power grid, speed LNG exports
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Energy
April 20, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. Senate passes energy bill to bolster power grid, speed LNG exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed the first energy bill in nine years on Wednesday, legislation that contains modest measures popular with both Republicans and Democrats to modernize the power grid and speed the permitting process for liquefied natural gas exports.

The bill passed 85-12. It attempts to protect the power grid from an expected rise in extreme weather events, such as ice storms and hurricanes, and from cyber attacks. It also aims to spur innovations in storage of power from wind and solar energy.

The House passed a similar bill last year. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Richard Cowan)

