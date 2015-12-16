U.S. can impose nonmonetary terms on release of ships accused of pollution - court

Dec 16 -

The federal government can require owners of ships accused of illegally dumping waste at sea to comply with nonfinancial requirements before releasing their impounded vessels, a U.S. appellate court has ruled.

Ship owners, represented by K&L Gates, sued the U.S. Coast Guard in 2012 after it refused to allow two of their vessels to depart a U.S. port until the companies posted a bond and entered into a security agreement with the government.

