FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. can impose nonmonetary terms on release of ships accused of pollution - court
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 16, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. can impose nonmonetary terms on release of ships accused of pollution - court

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Dec 16 -

The federal government can require owners of ships accused of illegally dumping waste at sea to comply with nonfinancial requirements before releasing their impounded vessels, a U.S. appellate court has ruled.

Ship owners, represented by K&L Gates, sued the U.S. Coast Guard in 2012 after it refused to allow two of their vessels to depart a U.S. port until the companies posted a bond and entered into a security agreement with the government.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1T1ly9i

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.