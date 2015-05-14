Feds can't ban python, anaconda interstate transport - U.S. court

(Reuters) - Rejecting the federal government’s long-held position that the Lacey Act allows it to prohibit all interstate shipments of certain animals, a U.S. court has said it will temporarily block the implementation of a federal ban on transporting two snake species between states.

The United States Association of Reptile Keepers, represented by Kelley Drye, had sought a preliminary injunction to block a rule issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in March banning the transport of the reticulated python and green anaconda across state lines.

