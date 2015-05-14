FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Feds can't ban python, anaconda interstate transport - U.S. court
May 14, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Feds can't ban python, anaconda interstate transport - U.S. court

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rejecting the federal government’s long-held position that the Lacey Act allows it to prohibit all interstate shipments of certain animals, a U.S. court has said it will temporarily block the implementation of a federal ban on transporting two snake species between states.

The United States Association of Reptile Keepers, represented by Kelley Drye, had sought a preliminary injunction to block a rule issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in March banning the transport of the reticulated python and green anaconda across state lines.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KMHX5S

