U.S. court upholds government approval of solar plant near tortoise habitat

(Reuters) - The Interior Department did not violate the Endangered Species Act when it approved construction of a Nevada solar power project in an area that is home to a threatened population of desert tortoises, a federal court has ruled.

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Monday rejected a call from Defenders of Wildlife, represented by Donald Mooney and lawyers from Meyer Glitzenstein, to throw out the government’s approval of the Silver State South solar plant.

