U.S. court upholds government approval of solar plant near tortoise habitat
April 2, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. court upholds government approval of solar plant near tortoise habitat

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Interior Department did not violate the Endangered Species Act when it approved construction of a Nevada solar power project in an area that is home to a threatened population of desert tortoises, a federal court has ruled.

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Monday rejected a call from Defenders of Wildlife, represented by Donald Mooney and lawyers from Meyer Glitzenstein, to throw out the government’s approval of the Silver State South solar plant.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1G6CSGS

