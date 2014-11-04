White House monitoring oil supply/demand, no comment on SPR refill

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The White House is monitoring the global oil supply and demand situation but has no comment on whether it might look at replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, presidential spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.

With domestic production booming and oil prices down, Earnest was asked at a media briefing if the Obama administration would consider replenishing the SPR. The SPR, designed to hold 727 million barrels, currently holds about 690 million barrels.

“The administration, in particular the experts in the administration, are closely and continuously monitoring the global oil supply and demand situation,” Earnest said, noting any announcements about SPR would come from the Energy Department. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu)