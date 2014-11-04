FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House monitoring oil supply/demand, no comment on SPR refill
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 4, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

White House monitoring oil supply/demand, no comment on SPR refill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The White House is monitoring the global oil supply and demand situation but has no comment on whether it might look at replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, presidential spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.

With domestic production booming and oil prices down, Earnest was asked at a media briefing if the Obama administration would consider replenishing the SPR. The SPR, designed to hold 727 million barrels, currently holds about 690 million barrels.

“The administration, in particular the experts in the administration, are closely and continuously monitoring the global oil supply and demand situation,” Earnest said, noting any announcements about SPR would come from the Energy Department. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.