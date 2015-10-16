FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steelmaker says EPA exceeded authority in Arkansas haze reduction plan
October 16, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Steelmaker says EPA exceeded authority in Arkansas haze reduction plan

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

A U.S. steelmaker has challenged a proposed federal plan to reduce haze in Arkansas, arguing the Environmental Protection Agency lacks the legal authority to implement the new standards.

Nucor Corporation, represented by Shreveport-based Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea and Little Rock’s Dover Dixon Horne, sued the EPA on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas. The company claims the agency exceeded its power by issuing a draft regional plan for Arkansas in April, after the legal deadline for the regulation had already passed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RM5QyL

