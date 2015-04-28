FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court throws out challenge to EPA truck emission rules
April 28, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. court throws out challenge to EPA truck emission rules

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal court has rejected a challenge to the first U.S. greenhouse gas emission standards for heavy trucks, ruling that the plaintiffs had failed to show how the court could address their concerns about the regulation.

A group of California construction company owners, represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, had asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to force the Environmental Protection Agency to redo the standards because the agency failed to submit them to its independent Scientific Advisory Board for review, as required.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DSoFH8

