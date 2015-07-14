Ocean group says U.S. agency has not complied with order on turtles

(Reuters) - An environmental group has asked a U.S. court to force a federal agency to revisit its plan for monitoring the effect of a scallop fishery on threatened loggerhead sea turtles, arguing the government has not complied with a previous legal order.

Oceana, represented by Sheppard Mullin, challenged the National Marine Fisheries Service’s 2012 conclusion that the Atlantic Sea Scallop Fishery would not jeopardize the survival of the Northwest Atlantic sea turtles population.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IXu8Ui