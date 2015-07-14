FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ocean group says U.S. agency has not complied with order on turtles
July 14, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Ocean group says U.S. agency has not complied with order on turtles

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An environmental group has asked a U.S. court to force a federal agency to revisit its plan for monitoring the effect of a scallop fishery on threatened loggerhead sea turtles, arguing the government has not complied with a previous legal order.

Oceana, represented by Sheppard Mullin, challenged the National Marine Fisheries Service’s 2012 conclusion that the Atlantic Sea Scallop Fishery would not jeopardize the survival of the Northwest Atlantic sea turtles population.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IXu8Ui

