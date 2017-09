(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up Volvo Powertrain’s appeal of a $62 million fine levied by the Environmental Protection Agency against the company for violating a consent agreement on engine emissions standards.

Volvo, represented by Hollingsworth, had filed a petition for a writ of certiorari from the high court late last year.

