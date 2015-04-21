FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alaska best venue for drilling impacts on walruses case - judge
April 21, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Alaska best venue for drilling impacts on walruses case - judge

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pacific walruses do not reside in Washington, D.C., and a challenge to a U.S. government policy allowing oil and gas drillers to harm the Alaskan mammals should not reside there either, a federal judge has ruled.

Six environmental groups, represented by Earthjustice and the Natural Resources Defense Council, had filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, arguing that the Fish and Wildlife Service violated the law when it issued a rule permitting oil and gas development in the Alaskan Chukchi Sea where the walruses live during the summer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1cUK6Sd

