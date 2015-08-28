FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. district court says clean water rule challenge belongs in circuit court
August 28, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. district court says clean water rule challenge belongs in circuit court

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a ruling that could have implications for other legal challenges to a federal clean water rule, a U.S. district court has ruled that a coal company’s lawsuit against the regulation must heard by an appellate court.

Murray Energy Corporation, represented by Troutman Sanders, sued the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in June in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PCF89P

