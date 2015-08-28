U.S. district court says clean water rule challenge belongs in circuit court

(Reuters) - In a ruling that could have implications for other legal challenges to a federal clean water rule, a U.S. district court has ruled that a coal company’s lawsuit against the regulation must heard by an appellate court.

Murray Energy Corporation, represented by Troutman Sanders, sued the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in June in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia.

