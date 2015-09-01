FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Farmer challenges EPA enforcement over pond used for livestock
September 1, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Farmer challenges EPA enforcement over pond used for livestock

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facing a potential multimillion-dollar fine, a Wyoming farmer has challenged a U.S. government finding that a pond built on his property is in violation of the Clean Water Act.

Andy Johnson, represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation and Budd-Falen Law Offices, sued the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for Wyoming. Johnson said the EPA illegally issued a compliance order for a stock pond on his land.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KoXPQq

