Farmer challenges EPA enforcement over pond used for livestock

(Reuters) - Facing a potential multimillion-dollar fine, a Wyoming farmer has challenged a U.S. government finding that a pond built on his property is in violation of the Clean Water Act.

Andy Johnson, represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation and Budd-Falen Law Offices, sued the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for Wyoming. Johnson said the EPA illegally issued a compliance order for a stock pond on his land.

