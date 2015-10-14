FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. panel decides against consolidating water rule challenges
October 14, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. panel decides against consolidating water rule challenges

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

A judicial panel has rejected the federal government’s request to merge nearly a dozen challenges to the Obama administration’s new clean water regulation, finding that the complex jurisdictional questions made the cases unsuitable for consolidation.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Tuesday denied a request from the Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers to combine nine lawsuits brought by states as well as agricultural and business groups against the agencies’ so-called Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1hDRHGG

