U.S. court rejects push to stay lawsuit against water rule

A North Dakota federal judge has denied the Obama administration’s attempt to postpone a case challenging its new clean water regulation until the proper venue for such suits is determined.

The case involving 13 states, including North Dakota and Alaska, challenges the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule. At least 16 other states, including Texas, Louisiana and North Carolina, have filed similar suits in other courts, as have a number of private parties.

