11th Circuit tosses challenge to Alabama's oversight of water pollution

A federal appeals court has dismissed a challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s decision allowing the state of Alabama to continue to regulate pollution released into its waterways.

Three environmental groups, represented by David Alan Ludder, asked the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to review the EPA’s partial denial of a request from the groups to stop Alabama from managing the federal water pollution program in the state.

