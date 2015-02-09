FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Feb. 9, 2015
#U.S. Legal News
February 9, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Feb. 9, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

12 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association will host a conference call exploring crowdfunding as a cutting-edge approach to financing wind and solar projects. For more information see: bit.ly/1DDComJ.

3 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association will host a conference call titled "FERC 101 for Environmental Lawyers." For more information see: bit.ly/1DKp6oW.

