Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Feb. 9, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

12 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association will host a conference call exploring crowdfunding as a cutting-edge approach to financing wind and solar projects. For more information see: bit.ly/1DDComJ.

3 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association will host a conference call titled "FERC 101 for Environmental Lawyers." For more information see: bit.ly/1DKp6oW.

