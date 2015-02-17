FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Feb. 16, 2015
February 17, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Feb. 16, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

1 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association will host a webinar focused on new approaches and environmental issues related to stormwater regulation. Panelists include Jerry Tinianow, chief sustainability officer for Denver and Joe Siegel, senior attorney with the Environmental Protection Agency. For more information see: bit.ly/1AcYGPd.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1zKKoOS

