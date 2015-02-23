FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Feb. 23, 2015
February 23, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Feb. 23, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Thursday, Feb. 26

12:00 p.m. ET - The Environmental Law Institute will host a webinar examining the definition of solid waste under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act after a U.S. District court decision held a dairy farm liable under the act for its management of manure. Speakers include: Jessica Culpepper, a food safety and health attorney for Public Justice and Dale Mullen, of McGuireWoods. For more information see: bit.ly/1z5qm1H.

4:00 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association will hold a conference call on judicial approval of Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) consent decrees. The call will examine whether the 9th Circuit has changed the Cannons test. Panelists include Arizona Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Cantrell and Christopher Thomas, of Squire Patton Boggs. For more information see: bit.ly/1LlwD1Y.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1GkJtdY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
