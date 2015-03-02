Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: March 2, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, March 3

7:30 a.m. - The American Bar Association will host a conference focused on key environmental issues for the Environmental Protection Agency in Southeastern states. The conference will offer updates on state and regional developments in environmental and energy law. The event will be held at the State Bar of Georgia Conference Center in Atlanta. For more information see: bit.ly/1AhjC11.

