Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: March 9, 2015
March 9, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Wednesday, March 11

12:30 p.m. ET - The Environmental Law Institute will host a webinar about the release of ELI's new white paper, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Regulation of Offshore Aquaculture. The webinar will feature presentations from Desiree Morningstar, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Ted Maney, of Salem State University. For more information see: bit.ly/1aQpF8f

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1aWPV0v

