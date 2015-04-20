Week ahead in Energy and Environment: April 20, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, April 20

6 p.m. - The D.C. Bar will host a session on representing clients in congressional investigations. Speakers at the event include Andrew Herman of Miller & Chevalier and Jessica Hertz of Jenner & Block. The event will be held at the D.C. Bar Conference Center. For more information see: bit.ly/1HfhKgH

