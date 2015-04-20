FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week ahead in Energy and Environment: April 20, 2015
April 20, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week ahead in Energy and Environment: April 20, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, April 20

6 p.m. - The D.C. Bar will host a session on representing clients in congressional investigations. Speakers at the event include Andrew Herman of Miller & Chevalier and Jessica Hertz of Jenner & Block. The event will be held at the D.C. Bar Conference Center. For more information see: bit.ly/1HfhKgH

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IwOq46

