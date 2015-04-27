Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: April 27, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Wednesday, April 29

12 p.m. ET - The Environmental Law Institute will host a webinar on training environmental professionals about writing effective comments on agency rulemaking and guidance. Speakers include Carrie Wehling, attorney-advisor for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and Daniel Schulson of Beveridge & Diamond. For more information see: bit.ly/1GqwKtC.

