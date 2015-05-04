FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 4, 2015
May 4, 2015

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 4, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Wednesday, May 6

10 a.m. - The New York State Bar Association's environmental law section will host its 2015 legislative forum and luncheon. The event will focus on the future of water sustainability in New York State. Speakers include Sandra Allen of the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation and Harriet Cornell, chairwoman of the Rockland County Task Force on Water Resources Management. For more information see: bit.ly/1GNhA1F.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DOHTgA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
