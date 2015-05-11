Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 11, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, May 12

5 p.m. - The Environmental Law Institute will host a discussion focused on recent developments in the field of Superfund litigation. Speakers for the event include: Michael Daneker and Allison Rumsey of Arnold & Porter and Kathleen Millian of Terris Pravlik & Millian. The event will be held at the institute's office in Washington, D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/1KRwyCy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FZl5kt