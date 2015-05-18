FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 18, 2015
May 18, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 18, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, May 18

9 a.m. - The American Bar Association will host a cybersecurity summit focused on response and recovery scenarios for energy and water sectors. The event will feature experts from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Department of Homeland Security and electric utilities. The event will be held at George Washington University. For more information see: bit.ly/1EUrSgf.

