Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 25, 2015
May 26, 2015

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: May 25, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Wednesday, May 27

1 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association will host a webinar focused on the new federal rules for trains transporting crude oil. Speakers for the event include Michael Rush of the Association of American Railroads and Sean Dixon of Riverkeeper. For more information see: bit.ly/1PARN1B.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PK3h2X

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
