Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: June 8, 2015
June 8, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: June 8, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, June 8

12 p.m. - The Environmental Law Institute will host a professional practice seminar on the Environmental Protection Agency's final Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule. Speakers at the event include Jon Devine of the Natural Resources Defense Council, Deidre Duncan of Hunton & Williams, and Ken Kopocis of the EPA. The event will be held at the Environmental Law Institute's Washington D.C. office. There will also be a teleconference. For more information see: bit.ly/1RPCQpU.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MhM8r5

