Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: June 8, 2015

Monday, June 8

12 p.m. - The Environmental Law Institute will host a professional practice seminar on the Environmental Protection Agency's final Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule. Speakers at the event include Jon Devine of the Natural Resources Defense Council, Deidre Duncan of Hunton & Williams, and Ken Kopocis of the EPA. The event will be held at the Environmental Law Institute's Washington D.C. office. There will also be a teleconference. For more information see: bit.ly/1RPCQpU.

