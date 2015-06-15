FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: June 15, 2015
#Westlaw News
June 15, 2015

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: June 15, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, June 16

12 p.m. - The Environmental Law Institute will host a public seminar focused on developments in oil pollution law. Panelists include: Russell Randle and Rodney Slater of Squire Patton Boggs, and Jimmie Powell of the Nature Conservancy. The event will be held at the Squire Patton Washington D.C. office at 2550 M Street, NW. For more information see: bit.ly/1MG2jiU.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Bh21NY

