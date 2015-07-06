Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: July 6, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Wednesday, July 8

5:30 p.m. - The D.C. Bar Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Section will host is annual summer clerk reception. The "off the record" reception provides an opportunity for summer clerks and associates to meet and network with environment and energy attorneys. The event will be held at Alston & Bird, 950 F Street, NW, Washington, D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/1UcVL0d.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KKhV5p