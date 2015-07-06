FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: July 6, 2015
July 6, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: July 6, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Wednesday, July 8

5:30 p.m. - The D.C. Bar Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Section will host is annual summer clerk reception. The "off the record" reception provides an opportunity for summer clerks and associates to meet and network with environment and energy attorneys. The event will be held at Alston & Bird, 950 F Street, NW, Washington, D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/1UcVL0d.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KKhV5p

