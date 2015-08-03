FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Aug. 3, 2015
#Westlaw News
August 3, 2015 / 12:19 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Aug. 3, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Thursday, Aug. 6

8 a.m. - The State Bar of Texas will host the 27th annual Texas Environmental Super Conference. Speakers at the two-day event include Chris Smith of Thompson & Knight, Zach Craft of Baker Botts and Ilan Levin of the Environmental Integrity Project. For more information see: bit.ly/1VRLp6F.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1fZXWEa

