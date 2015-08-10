FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Aug. 10, 2015
August 10, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Aug. 10, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

7:15 a.m. - The Albany Law School and American Bar Association will host the 15th annual Saratoga Institute on Equine, Racing and Gaming Law. The two day event will focus on legal issues in the equine and racing industries. Speakers at the event include William Bogot of Fox Rothschild, Geoff Freeman of the American Gaming Association, and James Hickey of the American Horse Council. The event will take place at the Saratoga Hilton in Saratoga Springs, New York. For more information see: bit.ly/1D2pOm5

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Mfvyue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
