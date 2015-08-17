Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Aug. 17, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Aug. 17

2:30 p.m. - The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will host a joint field hearing in Alaska to examine the impact of increased federal mitigation requirements on economic development on public and private lands. The hearing will be held at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Complex, 1001 South Mack Drive, Wasilla, Alaska. For more information see: 1.usa.gov/1PqnvKX.

