Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Sept. 14, 2015
September 14, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Sept. 14, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

1 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association will host a webinar focused on providing the building blocks for counseling farmers and ranchers on insurance. Speakers for the event include Maggy Gregory of Daniel Medley and Michael Kelley of McNees Wallace & Nurick. For more information see: bit.ly/1EZxalw.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EXx0kt

