Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Sept. 14, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

1 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association will host a webinar focused on providing the building blocks for counseling farmers and ranchers on insurance. Speakers for the event include Maggy Gregory of Daniel Medley and Michael Kelley of McNees Wallace & Nurick. For more information see: bit.ly/1EZxalw.

