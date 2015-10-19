FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Oct. 19, 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 19, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Oct. 19, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association will host a webinar focused on the unique issues associated with contract drafting, insurance and litigation for "green" building. Speakers for the event include Asha Echeverria of Bernstein Shur, and Joyce Hackenbrach of Pepper Hamilton. For more information see: bit.ly/1kaO5xO.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Pt62o3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.