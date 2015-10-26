Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Oct. 26, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

9 a.m. - The American Bar Association's Section of Environment, Energy and Resources will host its Fall Conference. The four-day event will focus on recent developments in the energy and environmental field. Speakers for the event include John Cruden, assistant attorney general for the U.S. Justice Department, and Avi Garbow, general counsel for the Environmental Protection Agency. The event will be held at the Swissotel in the Chicago. For more information see: bit.ly/1LI7Fsf.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OQOUZt