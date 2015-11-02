FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 2, 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 2, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 2, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Nov. 2

12:15 p.m. - The Energy Bar Association and the Foundation of the Energy Law Journal will host a session focused on practice principles for new regulatory lawyers. The speaker for the event will be Scott Hempling, an adjunct professor at the Georgetown University Law Center and former executive director of the National Regulatory Research Institute. The event will be held at Davis Wright Tremaine, 1919 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/1Wm1YKF.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1klYeHB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.