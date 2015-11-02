Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 2, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Nov. 2

12:15 p.m. - The Energy Bar Association and the Foundation of the Energy Law Journal will host a session focused on practice principles for new regulatory lawyers. The speaker for the event will be Scott Hempling, an adjunct professor at the Georgetown University Law Center and former executive director of the National Regulatory Research Institute. The event will be held at Davis Wright Tremaine, 1919 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/1Wm1YKF.

