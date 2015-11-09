Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 9, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Nov. 9

8 a.m. - The Environmental Law Institute will host its 24th annual Eastern Boot Camp on Environmental Law. The boot camp is three-day program providing an overview of environmental law. Speakers for the event include Rebecca Riley of the Natural Resources Defense Council and Patrick Traylor of Hogan Lovells. The event will be held at Sidley Austin's office at 1501 K Street NW in Washington, D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/1kf4q4Z.

