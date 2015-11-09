FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 9, 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 9, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 9, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Nov. 9

8 a.m. - The Environmental Law Institute will host its 24th annual Eastern Boot Camp on Environmental Law. The boot camp is three-day program providing an overview of environmental law. Speakers for the event include Rebecca Riley of the Natural Resources Defense Council and Patrick Traylor of Hogan Lovells. The event will be held at Sidley Austin's office at 1501 K Street NW in Washington, D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/1kf4q4Z.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WLINoE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.