FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 16, 2015
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 16, 2015 / 12:12 PM / in 2 years

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 16, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Nov. 16

12 p.m. - The Environmental Law Institute will host a panel discussion that will explore connections between animal law and environmental law. Speakers for the event include Randall Abate of Florida A&M University College of Law, animal law attorney Elizabeth Hallinan and Joan Schaffner of George Washington University Law School. The event will be held at the Environmental Law Institute's D.C. office at 1730 M Street NW. The event will also be webcast. For more information see: bit.ly/1kTtjCQ.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NzhUPT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.