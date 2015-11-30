FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 30, 2015
#Westlaw News
November 30, 2015 / 12:24 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 30, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Nov 30 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

1:00 p.m. - The D.C. Bar will host a discussion on the Bureau of Land Management's regulatory authority over hydraulic fracturing. Speakers for the event include Nada Culver, of the Wilderness Society, Richard McNeer, of the U.S. Interior Department, and Dan Naatz, of the Independent Petroleum Association of America. The event will be held at the D.C. Bar office at 1101 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/1NJlnLD

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SrG56G

