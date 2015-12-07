Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Dec. 7, 2015

Dec 7 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Dec. 7

7:30 a.m. - The editors of Power Magazine will host a conference focused on navigating the legal implications of power industry regulations. Speakers for the event include Avi Garbow, general counsel for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and Robert Meyers, senior counsel for Crowell & Moring. The event will be held at the Mirage casino hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information see: bit.ly/1NvLEBc.

