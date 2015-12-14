FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Dec. 14, 2015
December 14, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Dec. 14, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

Dec 14 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, Dec. 14

5 p.m. (ET) - The Environmental Law Institute will host its monthly climate change briefing. The session will focus on the international climate talks in Paris. Speakers for the event include: Vicki Arroyo of the Climate Center at Georgetown University, Scott Fulton of the Environmental Law Institute and Michael Gerrard of the Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia Law School. For more information see: bit.ly/1NLkKp7

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1mjFdqA

