Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: March 16, 2015
#Westlaw News
March 16, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: March 16, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, March 17

8:15 a.m. - The Environmental Law Institute will host its annual Western Boot Camp on environmental law. The three-day event is designed primarily for attorneys and environmental managers new to environmental law. Speakers at the event include Allyn Stern of the Environmental Protection Agency, and Pam Giblin of Baker Botts. The event will be held in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit bit.ly/1BCEML1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
