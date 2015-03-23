Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: March 23, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, March 24

12 p.m. - The Texas Hispanic Journal of Law and Policy will host a lunch panel on Mexican energy reforms and their impact on the Texas legal market. Speakers include: Jose Maria Lujambio, former general legal counsel of the Mexican Energy Regulatory Commission, and Thomas Tunstall, of the Institute for Economic Development at the University of Texas at San Antonio. The event will be held at the University of Texas at Austin law school. For more information see: bit.ly/1MNHqm3.

