FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: March 23, 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 23, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: March 23, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, March 24

12 p.m. - The Texas Hispanic Journal of Law and Policy will host a lunch panel on Mexican energy reforms and their impact on the Texas legal market. Speakers include: Jose Maria Lujambio, former general legal counsel of the Mexican Energy Regulatory Commission, and Thomas Tunstall, of the Institute for Economic Development at the University of Texas at San Antonio. The event will be held at the University of Texas at Austin law school. For more information see: bit.ly/1MNHqm3.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FtmTCF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.