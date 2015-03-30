FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: March 30, 2015
March 30, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: March 30, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, March 31

12 p.m. - The D.C. Bar will host a panel on measuring the social cost of carbon. Speakers at the event include Richard Ayres of Ayres Law Group, Kevin Dayaratna of the Heritage Foundation and Patrick Traylor of Hogan Lovells. The event will be held at the D.C. Bar Conference Center at 1101 K Street, NW, Washington D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/1ByXJMv

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HWwF0O

